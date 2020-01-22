Missouri wrestling has gotten back on track in conference play and won its 18th and 19th straight conference duels behind sophomore Jarrett Jacques.

The Tolton graduate earned MAC West Wrestler of the Week honors after winning both of his bouts this week.

His first was a 5-4 upset over No. 12 Kyle Parks of Central Michigan where Jacques led 5-1 before the final period. Jacques followed that performance with a 19-3 technical fall over Kent State's Conan Becker.

Trey Harris earns non-roster invite to Braves spring training 

After a breakout season in the minors last summer, Missouri graduate Trey Harris is getting a big-league call-up to the Atlanta Braves  as a non-roster invite.

The outfielder from Powder Springs, Georgia, was named the the organization's Minor League Player of the Year after hitting .323 with 14 home runs and 73 RBI in 131 games across three levels. 

Harris was drafted in the 32nd round of the 2018 draft by the Braves after hitting 28 home runs with 156 RBI in four seasons at Missouri.

Brooke Wilmes named to preseason All-SEC team

Brooke Wilmes was the only Missouri softball player named to the preseason All-Southeastern   team selected by the league's coaches Wednesday.

Wilmes comes into her junior season after leading Missouri in batting average (.357) doubles (17) and runs scored (43) in her sophomore season.

