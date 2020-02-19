Missouri associate head track and field coach Natasha Kaiser-Brown was named to the Southeastern Conference 2020 Class of Women's Legends on Monday.
Kaiser-Brown was a member of the Missouri track team from 1985-89 and won five Big 8 conference titles while setting eight indoor and outdoor school records. She was named the conference's female athlete of the year in 1989.
Kaiser-Brown also set a collegiate record when she won the indoor 400-meter dash national championship with a time of 51.92 seconds. That time is still the Missouri program record. Brown also won a silver medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics as a member of the 4x400 relay.