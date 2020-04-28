Schweizer named Missouri Female Athlete of the Decade
Karissa Schweizer was named Mizzou Female Athlete of the Decade on Tuesday, Mizzou Athletics announced.
The track and field and cross country star is a six-time national champion, 11-time All-American and an American record holder in the indoor 3000m run. She also made her mark as the first Missouri female athlete to win multiple NCAA titles.
“I was very shocked,” Schweizer said in a Mizzou Athletics press release. “I didn’t even know it was going on this time. It’s a huge accomplishment. I’m very excited and it’s a huge honor and I love representing Mizzou.”
After leaving Missouri, Schweizer began to compete at a professional level. Last fall, she finished ninth at the IAAF Track & Field World Championships in Doha, Qatar, with her time of 14:45.18 marking the fifth-fastest 5000m time among U.S. runners and the fastest time ever for an American at the World Championships. On Feb. 27 Schweizer then set the U.S. indoor 3000m record with a time of 8:25.70 at the Boston University Last Chance Invitational.
Schweizer was on track to compete for a spot on the 2020 USA Olympic Team before the Olympic Games were postponed due to COVID-19.
“For the future, obviously my goal is, I just really want to make the Olympic team,” Schweizer said in the release. “Besides that, I really want to be on the podium (whether) that be at the Olympics or be at a world championships level. I think that’s the highest achievement you can get in the sport right now and obviously it’s what everyone is working for and going to be tough, it’s never going to be easy.”
Despite the outbreak putting her Olympic pursuit on hold, Schweizer hopes that her success and new title as Missouri Female Athlete of the Decade will encourage other Missouri athletes to reach the next level of competition.
“I really hope it inspires other people that go through Mizzou to do the same,” Schweizer said in the release. “I think we’re hitting a new level especially in women’s athletics. I think we’re just tapping into this new competition and new international level. It’s really cool to see and I love representing Mizzou.”
J’den Cox named Missouri Male Athlete of the Decade
J’den Cox was named Missouri Male Athlete of the Decade on Tuesday, Mizzou Athletics announced.
The Columbia native was the first three-time National Champion in Missouri history, also recording four All-American honors, four conference championships and 136 victories.
“I’m just a boy from Columbia, Missouri, named J’den Cox and I just love to wrestle,” Cox said in a Mizzou Athletics press release. “Obviously there’s more that stems on to it, but that right there carries it. I’m just a boy from CoMo who likes to scrap it out. That will never change. It will always be that for me and I am proud of that. I’ll carry that for a long time.”
Cox’s first Olympic pursuit came in the summer of 2016, just a few weeks after claiming his second national title. Seeded 10th at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Cox first earned a spot on the National Team, then finished first in his weight class to qualify for the Rio Olympics. Come August, Cox earned the bronze medal at 86kg and became the seventh Missouri athlete — the first since 2008 — to win an Olympic medal.
After adding one World bronze medal and two World Championships to his list of successes, Cox was ready to go for the gold at the 2020 Rio Olympics. However, due to COVID-19, Cox’s plans were put on hold.
Nevertheless Cox’s spirits remain high, and his focus still lies with how he will be remembered in the future, rather than the number of medals he brings home.
“My career is going to happen however it sees fit,” said Cox in the release. “Whether I make teams or don’t. Whether I win medals or don’t. But I believe the things that I have done, the interactions that I have had, the person I am and how I carry myself is what makes Missouri proud. And that is what I would like people to recognize, because at the end of the day, there are going to be plenty more Olympians after me. There will be plenty more World Medalists and Olympic Medalists, and all that, but there will forever be one J’den Cox. My goal to make Missouri proud is to carry myself with dignity, honor and respect, and treat others with love and care and passion and go from there living day-by-day.”