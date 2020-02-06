Mauller earns All-Conference honors for second straight week
Missouri sophomore Brock Mauller earned MAC West Division Wrestler of the Week for the second straight week Wednesday.
Mauller knocked off Oklahoma State’s Boo Lewallen, the nation’s top-ranked wrestler in the 149-pound division, in overtime after coming back from 3-0 in the final period for a 5-3 sudden death victory. Mauller now is 21-1 on the season and hasn’t lost since the turn of the year.
Gutierrez earns conference honors for MU Swimming
Freshman Joeseph Gutierrez earned SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week honors Tuesday after his third win of the season in the 1000m freestyle.
Gutierrez’s winning time of 9:14.26 against Southern Illinois-Carbondale is a collegiate best and is the fifth-fastest time in program history.
CC baseball players earn weekly awards
Two Columbia College baseball players earned weekly awards Thursday. Chris Wall was named AMC pitcher of the Week and outfielder Wyatt Towe earned Rookie of the Week honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Wall, a junior hurler from Wentzville, pitched five one-hit innings with 12 strikeouts in a win over Graceland University (Iowa) in the Cougars season opener Jan. 31. Towe hit 3 for 6 in a season opening sweep of Graceland and scored a run in the three-game series from Jan. 31-Feb. 1.
— Missourian Staff