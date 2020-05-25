Baseball player named to SEC community service team
Senior Missouri pitcher Spencer Juergens was named to the 2020 Southeastern Conference baseball community service team Monday.
Juergens transferred to Missouri from Houston in 2019, and his 68 career community service hours outpace the Tigers’ entire roster. He earned 58 of those hours during the 2019-2020 school year.
A native of Washington, Missouri, Juergens has volunteered at 13 separate community service events during his two-year Missouri career. He’s volunteered at events like Caleb’s Pitch at MU Children’s Hospital and Mizzou Moves, among others.
Juergens appeared in five games in 2020, pitched 15.1 innings with an ERA of 4.11 and 11 strikeouts.
— Missourian staff