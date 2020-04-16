Six-time Spanish junior age group golf champion Martina Munoz signed a letter of intent Thursday to play golf next year for Missouri.
Munoz is coming off of a stellar 2019 season, earning seven top-10 finishes in World Amateur Golf Ranking events, along with a win in the Copa Club de Campo Sojuela Tournament.
Missouri women’s golf’s season was canceled March 17 along with all other spring sports by the Southeastern Conference due to COVID-19.
Missouri swimmers and divers named All-SEC
Twelve Missouri swimming and diving athletes were named to the 2019-20 All-Southeastern Conference team Tuesday.
This marks the second-most selections for the Tigers since they joined the SEC in 2012.
Danny Kovac was named to the first team with his conference title in the 100-yard butterfly. Nick Alexander, Amy Feddersen, Daniel Hein, Haley Hynes, Megan Keil, Micah Slaton, Sarah Thompson, and Molly Winer were all named to the second team.
Divers Leonardo Garcia Varela, Maddie Huitt and swimmer Will Goodwin were named to the All-Freshman team.
The Tigers men finished fifth at the SEC championships back in February, while the women finished eighth.
Missouri wrestling signs Kolcheff
Two-time Michigan state champion Steve Kolcheff signed with Missouri on Thursday, adding to the Tigers’ third-ranked recruiting class for 2020.
Kolcheff originally signed with Old Dominion but reopened his recruiting after Old Dominion cut its program.
Battle’s Shea commits to Briar Cliff University
Battle High School wrestler Jackson Shea signed his letter of intent to wrestle for Briar Cliff University in Sioux Falls, Iowa on Thursday.
Shea finished his high school career with a loss in the second round of the MSHSAA Wrestling Tournament at Mizzou Arena in the Class 4 126-pound division.