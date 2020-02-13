Missouri pitcher named to watch list for Golden Spikes Award
The junior righthander was one of 55 players on Thursday’s watch list for the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award, an annual honor given to the country’s top amateur baseball player. Bedell gives the Tigers representation on the list for the second straight season after former outfielder Kameron Misner was recognized in 2019.
After pitching in a bullpen role last season for Missouri, Bedell compiled a 4-0 record as a starter in the prestigious Cape Cod League last summer. This preseason, he was named a third-team All-American by baseball blog D1Baseball and by Perfect Game, a scouting organization.
Bedell is expected to start on the mound when the Tigers open their campaign Friday at Jacksonville State.
Columbia College sprinter named indoor track athlete of the week
After a decorated performance at the American Midwest Conference championships last weekend, Alex Fritz added a national honor to his resumé.
Fritz, a senior, won the 200 and 400-meter dashes individually and was a part of the Cougars’ first-place 4x400-meter relay team at the conference meet in Elsah, Illinois. On Wednesday, the NAIA recognized him as the national athlete of the week for indoor track.
Fritz had also been named outstanding track athlete of the year by the AMC following the conference meet.
Battle softball coach takes on assistant role at Stephens
Stephens College softball made a late addition to its coaching staff Thursday, announcing the signing of Joe Henderson as an assistant just two days before the start of the new season.
Henderson has been the head coach at Battle since the high school’s opening in 2013. He has also coached for various Missouri institutions over the past two decades, including Westminster College in Fulton, Columbia College and Rock Bridge High School.
The Stars open their season Saturday with a doubleheader against Lincoln University in Jefferson City.