Missouri junior swimmer Sarah Thompson was named the SEC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Thompson swam on four winning relays in Missouri's wins over No. 7 North Carolina State, No. 14 Kentucky and Arkansas last week, including the leadoff leg of the Tigers' 200 free relay that recorded the fastest time in the nation with a 1:29.09. Individually, Thompson earned first place in the 50 free with a time of 22.22, finishing just shy of her season-best of 22.13 that ranks fourth nationally.
Thompson topped off her impressive week in the water by swimming a personal-best of 1:54.57 in the 200 back and season-bests in the 100 back (53.57 as a leadoff split) and 100 fly (54.44).
This title is just one of many for Thompson, as she holds five All-America honorable mentions as part of Missouri's relays at the NCAA Championships, is a two-time NCAA qualifier and was awarded All-SEC second team honors as a sophomore.
Thompson currently ranks third all-time in program history in the 50 free (22.13), fourth in the 100 back (51.66) and eighth in both the 100 free (49.16) and 200 back (1:54.57).
New members to enter Missouri's Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame
The six individuals in the 29th induction class to the Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame will be honored in a ceremony Friday celebrating their achievements and contributions to Missouri Athletics.
Here’s a look at the six former athletes and November inductees ...
David Bonuchi - Men’s Swimming and Diving (2011-14)
A Columbia native, Bonuchi won 10 first-team All-American honors at NCAA Championship events during his time as a Tiger, the most in Missouri men’s history. Bonuchi also recorded five additional top four NCAA finishes and in 2013 earned both the SEC Commissioner’s Trophy and SEC Male Diver of the Year.
John Clay - Football (1983-86)
Clay was a consensus All-American in 1986, won second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press in 1985 and earned third-team All-America from Football News as a sophomore.
Kyle Gibson - Baseball (2007-09)
Gibson shone in his junior year at Missouri as a pitcher in 2009, going 11-3 with a 3.21 ERA and a school-record 131 strikeouts. This performance earned him the position of a 2009 Golden Spikes National Player of the Year semifinalist, as well as a second-team Louisville Slugger All-American and first-team All-Big 12 selection that same season.
Ralph Hochgrebe - Baseball (1957-59)
Hochgrebe was Missouri's first second baseman to earn first-team All-America honors in 1959, also taking home all-district and first-team All-Big Eight honors that same year. His .451 batting average that season is the fourth-best single-season average in program history and included a single game record of three triples.
Hochgrebe will be inducted posthumously after passing away in February 2016 following a fight with cancer.
Molly Kreklow - Volleyball (2010-13)
Kreklow earned first-team 2013 AVCA All-America honors as a setter for a Missouri volleyball team that was the first-ever SEC squad to post an undefeated regular season (34-0). That same season, she was named SEC Player of the Year.
Tyron Woodley - Wrestling (2002-05)
Woodley recorded Missouri's first-ever Big 12 Conference championship in 2003 and was a three-time NCAA qualifier, as well as a two-time All-American wrestler. He finished eighth in 2003 and seventh in 2005.