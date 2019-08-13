Missouri soccer was picked to finish 10th in the SEC preseason coaches' poll, the Southeastern Conference announced on Tuesday.
Texas A&M was predicted to win the SEC, while only Mississippi State, LSU, Georgia and Kentucky were predicted to finish below the Tigers.
Here is the full list:
1. Texas A&M
2. South Carolina
3. Vanderbilt
4. Tennessee
5. Florida
6. Arkansas
7. Auburn
8. Ole Miss
9. Alabama
10. Missouri
11. Mississippi State
12. LSU
13. Georgia
14. Kentucky
Last season, Missouri went 6-11-2 and finished 10th.
The Tigers open the season at home against Southern Miss on Aug. 22.
U.S. Cellular to present check to Columbia Irish Youth basketball team
U.S. Cellular is presenting a $1,000 check to the Columbia Irish Youth basketball team through their Community Connections program on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Tolton High School.
The check will help the team pay for uniforms, equipment and tournament fees, according to a press release.
U.S. Cellular has awarded $1.3 million to local academic and athletic groups. Other groups looking for scholarships can learn more at www.usecellular.com/communityconnections.
Heart of Missouri Girls On the Run looking for coaches
Girls on the Run emotionally and physically trains girls from 3rd through 8th grade for a 5K marathon.
Girls are taught confidence, care, character, connections, competence and contribution, according to the Girls on the Run website.
Right now, they are looking for coaches. Signups can be found at www.heartofmissourigirlsontherun.org.