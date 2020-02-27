Missouri tennis kicks off SEC play
The Missouri tennis team faces its first conference opponents of the season when the Tigers take on Mississippi State and Louisiana State this weekend.
The Tigers will face the Bulldogs at home on Friday at 5 p.m., followed by a matchup against LSU at noon Sunday in Baton Rouge.
Missouri is coming off losses to Memphis and Minnesota, dropping its record to 8-4 on the season.
MU track and field to compete in SEC Championships
The Missouri track and field team will be in College Station, Texas, from Feb. 28-29 for the Southeastern Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.
The Tigers finished in 12th in the 2019 championships on the men’s side and seventh for the women.
Stephens dance team headed to Southeast Qualifier
The Stephens College competitive dance team is set to compete at the NAIA Competitive Dance Southeast Qualifier on Friday in Montgomery, Ala.
The winners get closer for a chancetoward being one of the 12 teams to compete in the National Championship in Saint Ambrose, Iowa.
MU softball opens first homestand of the season
The Missouri softball team finally begins its home schedule with games against Wichita State and Nebraska this weekend. The Tigers are 12-5 to start the season with all of their games being played away from home.
Missouri will first play Wichita State at 10 a.m. followed by a 12:30 p.m. game Saturday against Nebraska.
The Tigers will return to action Sunday to feature in two games, the first against the Cornhuskers at 10 a.m. followed by another at 3 p.m. against the Shockers.
Blunt celebrates centennial of Negro baseball leagues
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo made a speech on the Senate floor Thursday commemorating the centennial year of the Negro leagues in support of a bill he introduced — the Negro Leagues Baseball Centennial Commemorative Coin Act.
If passed, the U.S. Treasury would be directed to issue a commemorative coin in honor of the 100th year anniversary of the Negro National League.
MLB stars Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige all played in the league before making the jump to Major League Baseball in 1947 and ‘48, respectively.
Paige led the Cleveland Indians to a World Series title that year, while Robinson became known for “breaking the color barrier” in baseball.
— Missourian Staff