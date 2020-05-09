Missouri volleyball added a new player to its roster Friday with transfer middle blocker Anna D’Cruz. After playing the 2017-19 seasons at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, D’Cruz will join the roster as a redshirt junior. As a sophomore, D’Cruz was UAB’s defensive threat, recording 11 solo blocks and 79 block assists, while consistently contributing offensively, positing five-plus kills in a match 12 times and registering a hitting percentage over .400 in five contests.
City of Columbia Parks and Recreation update
Columbia Parks and Recreation will open Columbia Sports Fieldhouse and outdoor athletic field Monday. Groups will be restricted to 10 people or less, including coach and player interactions. The guidelines for social distancing remain staying six feet apart, which will be enforced for drills, conditioning and specific skill development, while games and scrimmages will be prohibited. Balls must also be sanitized once they are picked up by players before they can enter back into play. It is unclear what sanitation materials will be provided or how these rules will be enforced.
For baseball, all balls must be sanitized regularly and players and coaches must stay six feet apart. Fields will not be lined and players should use their own bat. If players share a bat, it must be sanitized between uses.