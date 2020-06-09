Missouri volleyball finished the academic year strong despite many changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tigers finished with a 3.74 GPA that was the highest mark in program history for a spring semester. All 15 players on the current roster had a GPA over 3.0. Tigers Kylie Deberg, Leketor Member-Meneh, Tyanna Omazic, Riley Sents, Sun Wenting and Katie Turner all earned spots on the Southeastern Confrence's fall academic honor roll.
“What an incredible job by our ladies in the classroom this past semester,” Head coach Joshua Taylor said in a news release. “They faced such unique circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic and really had to alter how they approached academics. I’m very proud of how they all faced adversity and produced one of the top academic semesters in our program’s history.”