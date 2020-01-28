Missouri volleyball names new assistant coach
Missouri volleyball coach Joshua Taylor announced Tuesday that 10-year collegiate and club volleyball coach veteran Russell Corbelli will be joining the staff as a full-time assistant coach.
“We’re so excited to welcome Russell and his fiancée Sally to Columbia and the Mizzou Athletics family,” Taylor said in a Missouri Athletics release. “Russell is an elite coach and was instrumental in the success at Stanford the past two seasons. He works hard, has an incredibly high volleyball IQ and is a phenomenal person. Russell sees where we are trying to take Mizzou Volleyball and is completely bought in to continuing the program’s success. We’re lucky to have him!”
Corbelli served as a volunteer assistant coach at Stanford for the 2018 and 2019 campaigns, helping the program win back-to-back NCAA National Championships by playing a pivotal role as the team’s leading scout in opponent attacking, serving and passing.
During his time at Stanford, Corbelli also coached 11 AVCA All-Americans, 11 AVCA Pacific North All-Region honorees and 12 All-Pac 12 recipients. The program also recorded a perfect 20-0 league record in 2018 and won consecutive Pac-12 Conference titles.
Before Stanford, Corbelli was a volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M in 2016, and is the son of longtime former Texas A&M volleyball head coach Laurie Corbelli and former Aggie assistant coach, John Corbelli.
“I’m so thrilled to be joining the Tiger volleyball family,” Corbelli said in the release. “Joshua and Molly have done an outstanding job in their time with the program and I can’t wait to help continue and build on the success they’ve had. I can’t thank them and the Mizzou administration enough for welcoming me to Mizzou!”
Corbelli is also a former volleyball athlete himself, competing for numerous volleyball organizations, including the Aggie Elite Volleyball Club (2016-18), Texas A&M Men’s Volleyball Club (2016-17) and the Texas A&M men’s club team (2015-16), where he was named SIVA Conference MVP twice.
Stephens basketball announces new tip-off time
Stephens basketball’s American Midwest Conference game against No. 10 Lyon will now tip-off at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 inside Silverthorne Arena, both schools and the league office announced Tuesday.
Senior standout Makenzie Jemes is currently 23 points away from being the fourth 1,000-point scorer in program history. She ranks third in made free throws (312) and steals (143), fourth in assists (209) and points (977) and fifth in made field goals (314) and rebounds (610). Jemes needs only 22 steals, 47 assists and 49 made free throws to become the school’s all-time leader in each category.
The Stars play their final nonconference game of the regular season Tuesday against Cottey College.
Ward and Hu earn All-Conference honors
Redshirt junior long jumper Ja’Mari Ward and freshman gymnast Helen Hu each earned All-SEC honors Tuesday.
Ward was named SEC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week after winning the Aggie Invitational in College Station, Texas with a meet record of 7.92 meters in long jump Saturday. Ward’s jump is the third best in the nation this season.
Hu earned SEC Specialist of the Week honors for the second straight week after her wins on beam and bars in Missouri’s loss to No. 14 Auburn on Jan. 24.
Hu also earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors Jan. 7 and tied the program record for weekly SEC honors only four weeks into her career. Former Tiger, Britney Ward, also has three SEC weekly honors.
Missouri wrestling adds two-time NCAA qualifier
Missouri signed West Virginia graduate transfer Matt Schmitt on Tuesday.
Schmitt was a former captain of the Mountaineers and qualified for the NCAA National Championships during his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons.
Schmitt is 42-24 in his two-year career at 133 pounds and will have two seasons of eligibility starting in the 2020-2021 season after taking an Olympic redshirt this season.
—Missourian Staff