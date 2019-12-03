Missouri volleyball setter Andrea Fuentes was recognized as the Sports Imports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I National Player of the Week on Tuesday.
“This is definitely a big-time honor for Andrea,” coach Joshua Taylor said in a media release. “To get a national recognition like this is awesome and it shows how special of a season she’s having. We’re so proud of everything she’s done this year and we can’t wait to see what’s in store the rest of this season and the final two years of her career at Mizzou.”
Fuentes became the first Tiger to win the award since current assistant head coach Molly Taylor did so during her First Team All-American season in 2013. The announcement marks Missouri’s seventh all-time AVCA Division I National Player of the Week award.
On Monday, Fuentes was named the Southeastern Conference Week 14 Overall Player and Setter of the Week. It was Fuentes’ fifth SEC Setter of the Week and third SEC Overall Player of the Week award this season.
Fuentes recorded 100 total assists and averaged 14.29 assists per set in Missouri’s victories over Ole Miss and LSU last week. Her season average of 11.84 assists per set ranks fifth best in the NCAA.
Fuentes was also named as an All-SEC member alongside teammates Kylie Deberg and Tyanna Omazic on Sunday. It was the second career all-conference award for Fuentes, who was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team last season.
Missouri will be back on the court at 4:30 p.m. Friday to take on Northern Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Lincoln, Nebraska. If the Tigers win, they will face the winner of No. 5 Nebraska and Ball State at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Rams promote Kendall Blanton to 53-man roster
Return specialist JoJo Natson was placed on IR Tuesday after injuring his hamstring in Week 13. To fill his spot on the roster, the St. Louis Rams promoted tight end Blanton from the practice squad.
Blanton, from Blue Springs, played tight end for Missouri from 2014-2018. He registered 22 catches for 177 yards nd two touchdowns in his senior season.
BattleHawks unveil uniforms
On Tuesday the St. Louis BattleHawks released their uniforms for the upcoming XFL season that is set to begin in February.
THE WAIT IS OVER.Introducing your St. Louis BattleHawks uniforms! 🔥🔥#ClearedToEngage pic.twitter.com/dH87nB8eEP— St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) December 4, 2019