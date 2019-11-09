Missouri volleyball travels to Athens for another SEC matchup
Missouri volleyball looks for its second consecutive conference win when it plays Georgia at 1 p.m. Sunday at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens.
The Tigers have won five of their last seven conference games — including a five-set win over Alabama on Friday — and are tied for fifth in the conference at 7-4.
The Bulldogs are two games above Missouri at 9-3 and the Tigers have a chance to make up some ground in the conference standings.
Missouri is led by setter Andrea Fuentes, who pulls the strings for the Missouri offense and is eighth in the country with 11.45 assists per set.
14 Stephens soccer players earn conference awards
After the Stars season came to an end in a loss to crosstown rival Columbia College in the AMC quarterfinals, 14 players earned different conference honors.
Savana Johnson earned a spot on the Champions of Character team, which selects one player from each squad. The rest of the team will be announced after the conference tournament ends.
Johnson joined 13 other players who were named to the academic All-Conference team. The team was headlined by senior Lex Rinehart, who made the team for the fourth straight season.
Rinehart joined Abbie Sims, Alex Davis, Ashley Weems, Jessie Scott, Maci Marshall, Maeghan Ely, Morgan Lange, Ruth Zapico Mancebo, Saffron Lancaster, Sara Flaum, Shelby Wessing and Sophie Taube.
Four Stephens cross country runners make All-Academic team
Members of the Stars soccer team weren’t the only ones to earn academic honors. Four runners made the AMC All-Academic team.
Sierra Green made the team for the third consecutive season along with first-year honorees Hope Smith, Miranda Cooper and Carrah McDaniel.