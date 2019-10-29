Missouri women's basketball was predicted to finish ninth in the Southeastern Conference by league coaches, in a poll released Tuesday, and senior guard Amber Smith was selected to the All-SEC First Team.
Smith averaged 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in 2018-19 and posted eight double-doubles. She was also preseason All-SEC Second Team a season ago, and was named the 2016-17 SEC Co-Freshman of the Year.
The Tigers' No. 9 spot in the preseason ranking puts them in the bottom half of the conference. The league's coaches picked Texas A&M to finish atop the SEC, with South Carolina, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Arkansas following in that order.
Missouri soccer's Coulter named to the 2019 SEC Soccer Community Service Team
Senior Izzy Coulter will represent the Tigers on this year's SEC Soccer Community Service Team, the Missouri Athletic Department announced Tuesday.
Coulter has participated in several community service projects while at MU, including working with local elementary schools and the Special Olympics. She's also participated in the Excellence Mile and Tiger Food for Friends. As part of Food for Friends, she's collected food from campus dining halls to donate to the St. Francis House.
The senior has also spent time working with the Truman Veterans Affairs Hospital.