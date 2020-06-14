Missouri baseball's Peter Zimmerman will forgo his extra season of eligibility from the COVID-19 pandemic and make the jump to professional baseball.

Zimmerman signed with the reigning American League champion Houston Astros on Sunday after going undrafted in this year's shortened MLB Draft. 

Zimmerman would have been a possible selection in the MLB's typical 40 round draft with a hot start to his senior season, but this year's draft was cut to five rounds. Zimmerman had four home runs and 17 RBI in a shortened 14-game season. He had seven home runs and 34 RBI in his junior season after transferring from San Jacinto CC. 

