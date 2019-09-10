MU men’s basketball’s 18-game conference schedule has been locked in following the Southeastern Conference’s release of its 2020 league schedule on Tuesday.
The schedule begins Nov. 6 at Mizzou Arena vs. Incarnate Word and league action concludes with Senior Day on March 7 at Mizzou Arena vs. Alabama.
The Tigers begin SEC play on the road against Kentucky on Jan. 4 and will host Tennessee for their first at home conference game on Jan. 7
The season features nine home conference games, five of which will be on Saturdays, and include matchups against Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Mississippi State.
SEC tournament play will take place March 11-15 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
MU’s 2020 SEC Schedule:
Saturday, January 4 at Kentucky - SEC Network - 1 p.m.
Tuesday, January 7 vs. Tennessee - SEC Network - 6 p.m.
Saturday, January 11 vs. Florida - SEC Network - 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, January 14 at Mississippi State - SEC Network - 8 p.m.
Saturday, January 18 at Alabama - SEC Network - 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, January 21 vs. Texas A&M - ESPNU - 8 p.m.
Tuesday, January 28 vs. Georgia - SEC Network - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 1 at South Carolina - SEC Network - 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, February 4 at Texas A&M - SEC Network - 8 p.m.
Saturday, February 8 vs. Arkansas - SEC Network - 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, February 11 at LSU - SEC Network - 8 p.m.
Saturday, February 15 vs. Auburn - ESPN/2/U - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, February 18 vs. Ole Miss - SEC Network - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 22 at Arkansas - SEC Network - 12 p.m.
Wednesday, February 26 at Vanderbilt - ESPN/2/U - 8 p.m.
Saturday, February 29 vs. Mississippi State - SEC Network - 2 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4 at Ole Miss - SEC Network - 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 7 vs. Alabama - SEC Network - 1:30 p.m.
Stephens College named NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Institution once again
Stephens college has been named a NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Institution, the national office announced Tuesday.
This is the 10th consecutive year Stephens has been given the honor, as well as the third consecutive year the Stars have been given silver-level distinction.
The Champions of Character program focuses on the five core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.
To earn the Five-Star distinction, coaches and athletes of every Stars team participated in outreach activities and volunteer opportunities throughout 2018-19.
Stephens soccer’s Castelli awarded NAIA National Offensive Player of the Week
Stephens College freshman Anya Castelli was voted the NAIA National Offensive Player of the Week, the national office announced Tuesday.
Castelli is the first player in program history to be awarded the national honor.
In her past three game performances, Castelli has totaled 16 points on seven goals and two assists. She ranks fourth nationally in points (21) and fifth in goals (9).
Castelli and the Stars begin AMC play against Freed-Hardeman, with kickoff at noon Saturday in Henderson, Tennessee.