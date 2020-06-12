While the season's schedule may have been abridged, Missouri baseball's student-athletes finished their academic semester with the best team GPA in almost 20 years.

The team's 3.36 GPA was also paired with 34 of the team's 40 members exceeding a 3.0 GPA.

The Tigers finished their season after non-conference play with a record of 11-5 and a win over No. 22 Oklahoma.

Summer golf series to provide high schoolers chance to play

High school-aged golfers across mid-Missouri will have the chance to hit the links this summer despite COVID-19, as the mid-Missouri High School Golf Series is set to give over 200 a chance to play.

The series, which starts on June 16 in Columbia, will have eight full days of golf this summer, and is offering sponsorships to cover any cost.

For more information, email Stuart Smith at sjscmc@gmail.com.

