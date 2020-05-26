MU baseball’s Belk named a Collegiate Baseball News Second-Team All-American
Missouri first baseman Brandt Belk is the first Tiger to be recognized by Collegiate Baseball News since former left-handed pitcher TJ Sikkema was named a Third-Team All-American in 2019.
There are 17 players named to the First Team, 33 players named to the Second Team and 31 players named to the Third Team, according to a press release.
Before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Belk’s SEC-leading batting average was .457. He was 21-for-46. His batting average ranked 11th in the NCAA.
Three Missouri track and field athletes named All-Americans
Sophomore Roberto Vilches, redshirt junior Ja’Mari Ward and redshirt senior Karissa Roman were recognized as All-Americans by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Association on Tuesday.
It is both Vilches and Ward’s third time being named All-Americans and Roman’s first time, according to a press release.
Former MU guard Sophie Cunningham survives WNBA roster cuts
The Phoenix Mercury shortened its roster to 11 players on Tuesday in preparation for a potential return to play.
The Mercury kept three of its members from the 2019 draft class including: Cunningham, Brianna Turner and Alanna Smith.
— Melanie Rau