MU cross country freshman Jenna Schwartz was named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.
Schwartz is the second MU athlete to earn the accolade this season following freshman Ginger Murnieks’ performance in the MU Cross Country opener on Aug. 30.
At last week’s Commodore Classic in Nashville, Tenn., Schwartz finished second among freshmen and 23rd overall with a time of 22:00.6 in the 6k race.
The Tigers will compete next on Sept. 27 when they host the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia. The race will be the opening meet for the Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
Harrisskitt named NAIA National Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week
Columbia College senior Ryan Harrisskitt was voted the NAIA National Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week, the national office announced Tuesday.
This is the second time the goalkeeper from Hartlepool, England, has taken home the award, as he received the honor last September as well.
Harrisskitt is ranked 10th in the NAIA with 0.510 goals against per game average. He recently logged his second shutout of this season and helped defeat two ranked teams last week.
The Cougars begin American Midwest Conference play at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday when they host Lyon College at R. Marvin Owens Field.