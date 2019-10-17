Local Briefs:
MU Gymnastics releases 2020 schedule
Missouri’s gymnastics team has released its 2020 schedule.
MU Coach Shannon Welker announced the schedule for the 2020 season Thursday. Six of the Tigers’ meets are at home, with five of those slated against teams that finished in the Top 25 in the 2019 season.
Missouri will first hit the mat at 3 p.m. Dec. 1 in Columbia for the annual Black & Gold Exhibition. Then MU officially opens up the regular season as the team meets Illinois and Southeast Missouri State at 4 p.m. Jan. 4 at Hearnes Center. Later in the season, on Jan. 31, the Tigers host Arkansas at Hearnes Center, before traveling to Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Feb. 7 for a road meet against Alabama.
MU will once again compete at the Mardi Gras Invitational, where the team will face LSU, Iowa State and Lindenwood on Feb. 14 in St. Charles.
To close out the home meets, Missouri hosts Minnesota, Ohio State and Lindenwood on Feb. 28 in Hearnes Center. The Tigers conclude the regular season on the road. First MU travels to Lincoln on Mar. 7 to take on Nebraska, followed by the SEC finale against Georgia on Mar. 14 in Athens.
The postseason competition begins Mar. 21 at the 2020 SEC Championship in Duluth, Georgia. The three-day NCAA Regional starts with a play-in meet on April 2, Regional on April 3 and Super Regional on April 4 in six different locations. The advancing teams then compete at the NCAA Championships on April 17 and April 18 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.