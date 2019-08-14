MU soccer wins 2nd exhibition match
Missouri soccer rebounded from a weekend loss against No. 3 Stanford with a 3-1 win in an exhibition match Wednesday against Colorado State at CSU Soccer Field in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Missouri was ahead 2-0 heading into halftime behind an opening goal from freshman Jadyn Easley in the 15th minute and a penalty kick by senior Sarah Luebbert seven minutes later.
Julissa Cisernos opened the scoring in the second half, putting Missouri up 3-0 before the Rams scored a late goal.
“Colorado State is a class program and challenged us in our final exhibition game,” Missouri coach Bryan Blitz said. “We are excited to take the lessons we learned into our home opener.”
The Tigers open their season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22 at home against Southern Mississippi.
Preseason polls released for Columbia, Stephens sports
Stephens volleyball was ranked 10th out of 13 teams in the American Midwest Conference preseason coaches poll that was released on Tuesday. Columbia College, the reigning AMC champion and national runner-up, was picked to finish third.
In the AMC preseason coaches poll released for soccer, Columbia captured the first spot, while Stephens was ranked 12th out of 13 teams.
Former wideout Hall claimed by Bucs
After being cut by the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, former Missouri wide receiver Emanuel Hall quickly found a new home when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed him off waivers on Wednesday.
Hall played 32 games during his career at Missouri, recording 97 receptions for 2016 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Hall joins his former teammate at Missouri, defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr., who was selected by Tampa Bay with the 215th pick in this year’s NFL draft.
— Missourian Staff