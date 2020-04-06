MU softball’s Jordan Weber named to All-Freshman Team

Missouri softball pitcher Jordan Weber was named to the 2020 Justin’s World of Softball All-Freshman Team on Monday.

In 13 appearances, Weber posted a 4-1 record with a 2.47 ERA. Her 36 strikeouts were tied for the most among Tigers starting pitchers.

One of Weber’s most notable performances came against New Mexico on Feb. 22, when she threw a complete game one-hit shutout against the Lobos.

Missouri Golf Association announces postponements

The Missouri Golf Association announced in a news release Monday that it is postponing its two Senior Series Tour events scheduled for this month in Springfield. The two events are expected to be made up at a date to be determined.

MGA also said the Jeff City City Four Ball will be played June 6-7.

While Gov. Mike Parson issued a stay-at-home order Friday, golf courses across the state are staying open — for now. In its news release, MGA recommended golfers avoid using carts if possible, refrain from handshakes and not touch flag sticks and bunker rakes. It also recommended golfers stay at least six feet away from each other, in keeping with social distancing recommendations from state health authorities.

  • Women's cross country and women's basketball beat writer from 2018-19. Now working as assistant sports editor.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2020 Studying sports journalism Reach me at tdhvf9@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

