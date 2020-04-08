Nine men's and nine women's athletes from Missouri swimming and diving were honored as All-Americans by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America on Wednesday.
All-American honors in swimming and diving are typically determined by results at the NCAA Championships, but since the event was canceled this year, all athletes who qualified for the championships were given All-American status, along with others who met certain regular season standards.
Sarah Thompson led the Tigers by earning honors in five different events — the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke, 200-meter freestyle relay and 200-meter medley relay. Jack Dahlgren and Danny Kovac led the men's side with three honors each.
Missouri Department of Conservation announces migratory game bird and waterfowl hunting seasons
Dates and details for upcoming bird and fowl hunting seasons were announced Wednesday by the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The game bird hunting seasons begin Sept. 1 and last into November or December, depending on the bird. Waterfowl seasons begin in the fall and last as late as April 2021. See the MDC website for further information on limits and hours.
MDC announces new elk-hunting season in Missouri
For the first time since the species was hunted to extinction in the state in the 1800s, elk hunting permits will be made available in Missouri this fall.
The MDC announced in a release Wednesday that four general permits and one permit for qualifying landowners will be available. Permits will be awarded to applicants via a random drawing. The season will run from Oct. 17-25 for archery and Dec. 12-20 for firearms.
The hunting will take place in the Ozarks in Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties. Elk have been reintroduced to the area over the past nine years since initially disappearing over a century ago.