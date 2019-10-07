Missouri volleyball outside hitter Kylie Deberg was named the Southeastern Conference Overall and Offensive Player of the Week Monday after her performances against LSU and Texas A&M.
The junior from Hudson, Iowa, tallied 20 kills and two aces during Wednesday night’s four-set victory over LSU. Deberg followed that performance up with 23 kills and 13 digs in Sunday’s five-set comeback thriller against Texas A&M.
"Kylie had another big week for us and is completely deserving of these honors," interim head coach Joshua Taylor said in a press release. "She’s been so consistent for us all year and has taken her game to another level."
Deberg now has had five consecutive matches with at least 20 kills and is the first Tiger since 2016 to have at least six matches of 20-plus kills. She leads the SEC in kills (243), kills per set (5.06), total aces (28), aces per set (0.58), and total points for (285).
"(Deberg’s) really stepped up as a leader on the court and we’re very proud of all her contributions thus far," Taylor said.
The Tigers are back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Ole Miss at the Hearnes Center.
Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games to be held in Columbia
After a five-year spell in Springfield, Special Olympics Missouri's annual Summer Games are set to return to Columbia in 2020, the organization announced Monday. The Games, which were previously held in Columbia from 2012-14, will take place June 5-7 of next year.
“Our past experiences with Columbia have been among the best in the state,” Trish Lutz, Special Olympics Missouri’s vice president of programs, said in a release. “We were very happy with the support we received and how things went the last time the games were here, so we couldn’t be more excited to bring them back this June.”
The Games will include competitions in volleyball, track and field, swimming, soccer and powerlifting for athletes with and without intellectual disabilities. According to the release, it will take around 800 volunteers to run the event.
South End Zone to open to the public Friday night
Missouri football announced Monday that it will hold an open house in its new South End Zone facility at Memorial Stadium from 7-9 p.m. Friday. Visitors will be able to see the training room, weight room, Bunker Club, Show Me Club and team meeting rooms inside the Stadium's new $98 million addition.
Parking for the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Lots G and C.