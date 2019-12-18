Missouri volleyball junior Kylie Deberg was named a 2019 American Volleyball Coaches Association second-team All-American, the team announced Wednesday.
This is Deberg's second consecutive All-American honor. She is the sixth player in MU history to earn multiple All-American recognitions.
This past season, Deberg finished with 524 kills and 4.72 kills per set, the most in Missouri's single-season history.
Columbia College volleyball players receive recognition
Columbia College senior Kiersten Anderson was recognized as a College Sports Information Directors of America Academic first-team all-district, and sophomore Sidney Branson made the second-team all-district.
Both were also named to the all-conference first team.
Child wins men's junior Cyclocross National Championship
Rowan Child finished first out of 30 other competitors in the Cyclocross National Championship on Saturday in Lakewood, Washington.
Child, 11, competed in the men's junior event. He races for Dogfish Racing, a competitive men's cycling team in St. Louis.
His older brothers, Orion and Asa Child, also race for Dogfish, and they compete in races across the country together.
Mid-Missouri Mavericks win nail-biter
The Mid-Missouri Mavericks, a home-school basketball team, defeated Lighthouse Prep Academy 61-60 on Tuesday.
Shalom Miner led the Mavericks with 26 points, nine rebounds, six assists and six steals. The team improved to 6-5 on the season.