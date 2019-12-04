Missouri volleyball middle blocker Brynn Paumen was named to the SEC Volleyball Community Service Team on Monday.
“This is such a great honor for Brynn and she’s a fantastic representative of our program and Mizzou Athletics,” coach Joshua Taylor said in a media release. “Brynn makes it a priority to impact individuals in the Mid-Missouri community. There’s so much that goes into being a great student-athlete and she checks the boxes in all facets. We’re very proud of all she does.”
Paumen has completed 35 hours of community service since her enrollment at Missouri in the fall of 2018. The 6-foot-2 sophomore has volunteered for Caring of Columbia, Special Olympics, AVID Mentoring Program, Tiger Tails Initiative, Paxton Keeley Elementary School Carnival and Mizzou Moves this semester.
Last year, Paumen completed 23 hours of community service for her involvement with Mizzou Volleyball Black & Gold Clinic, Columbia Elementary School Open House, Columbia Mall Meet & Greet, Special Olympics, Show Me State Games, Tiger Food for Friends and St. Francis of Assisi Homeless Shelter.
Paumen is also a member of the 2019-20 Mizzou Athletics Tiger Leadership Institute and the Mizzou Athletics Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). She was also a 2019 Spring Dean’s List member.
On the court, Paumen competed in four matches during her freshman campaign in 2018. During a match against Drake on Sept. 15, Paumen finished with a career-high five blocks and two digs in Missouri win over the Bulldogs. She has yet to see the court in 2019.
Missouri volleyball will be back on the court at 4:30 p.m. Friday to take on Northern Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Lincoln, Nebraska. If the Tigers win, they will face the winner of No. 5 Nebraska and Ball State at 7 p.m. Saturday.
— Missourian Staff