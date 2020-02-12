Two Missouri volleyball players, sophomore Anna Dixon and senior Tyanna Omazic, will compete in the 2020 U.S. Women's National Team open tryouts, USA volleyball announced Wednesday.
Dixon, an outside hitter for the Tigers, was on the 2019 USA Volleyball Women's Junior National Team.
Omazic had her breakout season as a junior in 2019, earning All-SEC accolades for the first time in her career. The middle blocker's .386 overall hitting percentage ranked fourth in the Southeastern Conference last season.
“We’re very excited for both Anna (Dixon) and Tyanna (Omazic) and we know they’ll represent Mizzou volleyball in a tremendous way later this month,” Missouri coach Joshua Taylor said in a press release. “Both of these ladies are incredibly talented and deserving of this invite to Colorado Springs. We’re excited to watch them compete and show off their skillset all weekend long.”
The tryouts will take place from Feb. 21-23 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
J'den Cox chooses weight class for Olympic Trials
Missouri alumnus and former national champion J'den Cox chose to move up to the 97kg weight class for the Olympic Trials in April.
Cox won a bronze medal at 86kg in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
After winning the past two championships at the non-Olympic weight of 92kg, Cox chose to move up to the 97kg class.
He'll get a bye to the semifinals of the trials, but would face reigning 97kg Olympic Champion Kyle Snyder in the finals for a spot in this summer's Olympics in Tokyo. The trials are April 4-5 at Penn State University in University Park, Pennsylvania.