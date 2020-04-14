Missouri wheelchair basketball announced a new commit Wednesday.
The Tigers signed transfer Nick Oman, who played at Auburn for the last two seasons.
Columbia golf courses to reopen
The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday it will reopen the L.A. Nickell and Lake of the Woods golf courses with restrictions on Friday. This will have no impact on the Stay at Home Order, which remains in place.
Tee times will run daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the course set to close by 7 p.m. Golfers will tee off 18 minutes apart to keep their distance as they progress through the course.
Golfers are asked to arrive no more than 10 minutes before their tee time and leave promptly upon finishing their round.
Golf carts will not be available to rent and golfers are encouraged to walk the course instead. Course clubhouses will remain closed. Instead, golfers will use temporary walk-up windows to minimize contact.
Tee times may be made online starting Friday at golfcolumbiamo.com or by phone at 573-499-4653.