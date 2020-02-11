Missouri wrestling's senior night will have a special intermission.
Volunteer assistant coach and alumnus Dom Bradley will have an exhibition bout for April's Olympic Trials at halftime of the Tigers' meet against Iowa State on Feb. 22 at the Hearnes Center.
Bradley will match up against the University of Maryland's Youssif Hemida. Hemida was a NCAA All-American in 2018 and U23 World silver medalist in 2018 in Romania at 125 kg. Bradley is a two-time U.S. Open champion.
Bradley is preparing for the Olympic Team Trialsthat are being held April 4-5 at the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State University in University Park, Pennsylvania. He needs to win the 125 kg freestyle tournament to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Former Missouri goalkeeper Dossey moves to Spain from Switzerland
Months after starting in a UEFA Champions league match, former Missouri goalkeeper Kelsey Dossey is on the move.
After playing for FF Lugano of Switzerland since August, Dossey moved to RCD Espanyol in Spain for the rest of the season Tuesday.
Dossey's stint with FF Lugano was highlighted by a start against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions league round of 32. Lugano lost 7-1, but Dossey shared the field with five players who made rosters in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Now, Dossey will transition to the top-flight of women's soccer in Spain until May.