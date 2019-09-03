MU cross country's Ginger Murnieks was named Co-Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week on Tuesday.
Murnieks, from Lee's Summit, Mo., is the first MU athlete to earn Freshman of the Week honors in 2019 after a pair from last year received the award. Sophomore Mikayla Reed and sophomore Tori Findley both earned SEC Freshman of the Week accolades after their performances earlier last season.
Among freshmen, Murnieks finished first in last week's Missouri Cross Country Opener at L.A. Nickell Golf Course with a time of 14:01.26. Overall, Murnieks finished fourth at the meet, adding to a team performance that had MU women collect eight of the top nine finishes in the 4K race.
During her time at Lee's Summit West High School, Murnieks won the 2018 Missouri Cross Country Class 4 State Championship and also competed in the Nike Cross Nationals Midwest regional championships. After her senior season, Murnieks was named the 2018-19 Gatorade Missouri Girls' Cross Country runner of the year.
MU's cross country team will race next on Saturday, Sept. 14 when they head to Vanderbilt University for the Commodore Classic.