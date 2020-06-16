MU’s Deberg and Kovac nominated for SEC athlete of the year

Missouri athletes Kylie Deberg and Danny Kovac were named as Missouri’s two nominees for the Southeastern Conference’s Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year Award. Each of the SEC’s 14 schools nominated one male and female athlete.

Deberg, a volleyball player, became the sixth player in Missouri history to earn multiple AVCA All-American honors during her junior season where she was the second player to finish a season with over 600 points. Her total of 612.5 points was only behind Yvette Bulig’s mark of 626 in 1992.

Kovac was the second Missouri swimmer to win an SEC title with a victory in the 100-meter butterfly. He had a team high 10 event titles in the 2019-20 season.

Free youth baseball clinics kick off 2020 season

Columbia Parks and Recreation and the Douglass Athletic Association announced two free baseball clinics Tuesday.

Boys and girls ages 5-10 are eligible for both clinics held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Douglass Park’s Kelly Field and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 27 at Douglass Park.

The clinics are ahead of the season that starts on July 6. The regestration fee for the season is $27 per child before July 1 and $32 after.

— Missourian staff

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant Sports Editor, spring 2020. Studying Print and Digital Journalism. Reach me at awkimball@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.