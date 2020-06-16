MU’s Deberg and Kovac nominated for SEC athlete of the year
Missouri athletes Kylie Deberg and Danny Kovac were named as Missouri’s two nominees for the Southeastern Conference’s Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year Award. Each of the SEC’s 14 schools nominated one male and female athlete.
Deberg, a volleyball player, became the sixth player in Missouri history to earn multiple AVCA All-American honors during her junior season where she was the second player to finish a season with over 600 points. Her total of 612.5 points was only behind Yvette Bulig’s mark of 626 in 1992.
Kovac was the second Missouri swimmer to win an SEC title with a victory in the 100-meter butterfly. He had a team high 10 event titles in the 2019-20 season.
Free youth baseball clinics kick off 2020 season
Columbia Parks and Recreation and the Douglass Athletic Association announced two free baseball clinics Tuesday.
Boys and girls ages 5-10 are eligible for both clinics held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Douglass Park’s Kelly Field and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 27 at Douglass Park.
The clinics are ahead of the season that starts on July 6. The regestration fee for the season is $27 per child before July 1 and $32 after.
— Missourian staff