Ethen Miller, a wrestler at Park Hill High School in Kansas City, announced his commitment to wrestle for Missouri on Tuesday via Twitter.
Miller, a junior, helped lead the Trojans to a 13-1 team record last season.
Miller's teammate and Park Hill senior Trey Crawford signed with Missouri on Nov. 13, just six days before Miller announced his commitment. Crawford's father, Bobby Crawford, wrestled for the Tigers and was named an All-American in 1990.
Hickman's Monroe commits to California
California announced via Twitter on Monday that it signed Hickman track and field star George Monroe to compete for the Bears at the collegiate level.
He's the second Monroe this year to announce the next step in his athletic career. His brother Charlie Monroe graduated from Hickman earlier this year and now plays football at Washington University in St. Louis.
Monroe is coming off an impressive 2019 season, winning the 100-meter dash four times and securing three relay victories for the Kewpies.
With one more season left for Monroe, it can be expected to see him leave his mark on Hickman's track and field culture.