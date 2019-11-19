Ethen Miller, a wrestler at Park Hill High School in Kansas City, announced his commitment to wrestle for Missouri on Tuesday via Twitter. 

Miller, a junior, helped lead the Trojans to a 13-1 team record last season. 

Miller's teammate and Park Hill senior Trey Crawford signed with Missouri on Nov. 13, just six days before Miller announced his commitment. Crawford's father, Bobby Crawford, wrestled for the Tigers and was named an All-American in 1990.

Hickman's Monroe commits to California

California announced via Twitter on Monday that it signed Hickman track and field star George Monroe to compete for the Bears at the collegiate level.

He's the second Monroe this year to announce the next step in his athletic career. His brother Charlie Monroe graduated from Hickman earlier this year and now plays football at Washington University in St. Louis.

Monroe is coming off an impressive 2019 season, winning the 100-meter dash four times and securing three relay victories for the Kewpies. 

With one more season left for Monroe, it can be expected to see him leave his mark on Hickman's track and field culture.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.