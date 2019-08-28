A breakout season for a former Missouri baseball standout just got even better.
Outfielder Trey Harris, the No. 18 prospect in the Atlanta Braves' farm system according to mlb.com, was one of eight Braves farmhands named to an Arizona Fall League roster, MLB announced Wednesday.
Harris will suit up for the Scottsdale Scorpions, a team that will also have prospects from the Mets, Phillies, Giants and Blue Jays.
After a rocky start to his professional career, Harris found his footing halfway through last season before hitting his way onto top prospects lists with a huge 2019. Across three minor league levels, he is batting .324 with 14 homers while posting a .391 on-base percentage and playing capable defense at both corner outfield positions. Harris, who grew up a Braves fan and hit the first home run at the Braves' SunTrust Park in an SEC game against Georgia in 2017, was promoted to Double A Mississippi on July 18.
AFL play will start Sept. 18 and conclude with the league Championship Game Oct. 26. Harris will report to Arizona following the Sept. 2 conclusion of his minor league season.
Stephens College announces cross-country schedule change
Stephens college announced a change to its schedule on Wednesday.
Instead of participating in the Louisville Classic on Oct. 5, the Stars will go to the 38th annual Brissman/Lundeen Invitational on Oct. 4 in Augustana, Ill.
First-year coach Aaron Nichols' squad begins its season on Sept. 6 at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa.
Missouri softball announces fall exhibition schedule
The Missouri softball team announced it's eight-game fall exhibition schedule on Monday.
Missouri will play six home games, starting with a double-header against Highland University and Columbia College on Sept. 28 at Taylor Stadium.
The Tigers will travel to Springfield to play Saint Louis University and Southeast Missouri State on Oct. 5. Then Missouri goes up against Westminster and North Central Missouri College on Oct. 11 and finishes the fall with games against Jefferson College and Crowder College on Oct. 18.
Admission to all six of the home games will be free.