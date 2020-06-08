Redshirt senior Karissa Roman and redshirt sophomore Jayson Ashford were both recognized as part of the Community Service Team.
Roman has more than 62 hours of community service and Ashford has more than 41 hours, according to a release.
Eleven Stephens College athletes named to the Academic All-American Midwest Conference Team
To be eligible, a student-athlete has to be in at least their second semester at an AMC school, have at least a 3.0 GPA and finish the season on the team.
Allyssa Wilmoth, Anadelia Medina, Cassidy Filipiak, Emma Kelly, Isabella Marco, Jamie Wittmer, Kimberlee Kunschick, Lyndsey Hood, Mariah Montoya, McKenzi Domescik-Rink and Tatianna Hawkins were all recognized.