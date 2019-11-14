Two MU volleyball athletes named to 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team
Missouri volleyball
outside hitter Kylie Deberg and defensive specialist Riley Sents were named to the 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District Volleyball Team, the organization announced Thursday.
“This is a big honor for Kylie and Riley and we’re so proud of their hard work in the classroom,” said newly announced head coach Joshua Taylor in a press release. “Being a student-athlete is like a full-time job and they both do amazing work of balancing their academic, athletic and personal lives. They are fantastic representatives of the University of Missouri and we’re lucky to have them in our program.”
This is the first CoSIDA Academic selection for both athletes, and Missouri’s first honorees since 2014. It’s the eighth and ninth all-time CoSIDA Academic All-District selections for the Tigers.
Deberg and Sets were both named as first-team selections, allowing them to advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-American ballot. In December, first-team, second-team and third-team selections will be announced.
Seven other individuals were selected to the CoSIDA Academic NCAA Division I District Six team. The district comprises of Division I athletes from the states of Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Missouri gymnastics add three new Tigers
Kambrie Brandt, Kyra Burns and Amaya Marshall signed national letters of intent with Missouri gymnastics, head coach Shannon Welker announced Wednesday. Brandt will join The Tigers next semester and compete in the 2020 campaign, while Burns and Marshall will join for the 2021 season.
“We’re really excited to have these young ladies joining our Tiger family,” Welker said in a press release. “They are excellent representatives for our University and even better people. Collectively, they have so much talent and a variety of ‘WOW’ events. Kyra, Amaya and Kambrie certainly have the ability to make our program even better.”
A three-time J.O. Nationals qualifier, Kambrie Brandt hails from Adkins, Texas. Her best finish came at the 2017 J.O. Nationals where she finished fourth on vault.
Kyra Burns is a Missouri native from Blue Springs. She is a four-time J.O. Nationals qualifier with her best finish being in 2018, when she was crowned the champion in the all-around bars competition. Burns is also a two-time Region 4 all-around champion.
Amaya Marshall is a three-time J.O. Nationals qualifier from Annapolis, North Carolina. She placed 12th in the all-round competition in the 2019 campaign. Marshall is also the 2019 North Carolina beam and all-round champion.
—Missourian Staff