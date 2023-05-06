Down one run heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, Missouri softball needed to score if it wanted to knock off No. 12 Arkansas in Saturday’s matchup at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Just one run would do the trick to at least keep the Tigers in the game.
Rock Bridge alum Maddie Snider stepped up to the plate first for MU.
On the second pitch from 2022 SEC Pitcher of the Year Chenise Delce, Snider smashed a solo home run over the wall in right field to tie the game at 3.
Jenna Laird and Alex Honnold were retired after Snider’s homer, and it seemed like Game 2 of the Battle Line Rivalry series was headed to the ninth inning.
Jefferson City alum Kara Daly still had a chance at the plate, though. She didn’t need much to put something together — only one pitch, to be exact.
The sophomore third baseman clobbered her ninth homer of the season over the left-field wall to give Mizzou a 4-3 win over the Razorbacks.
“I honestly blacked out running the bases,” Daly said of her walk-off home run. “I was just so excited to go and see my teammates.”
Mizzou coach Larissa Anderson said she “had a good feeling” when she watched Daly make contact with the ball. Anderson said, if anything, she “knew it was going to go long.”
Saturday’s win evened the weekend series at a game apiece ahead of Sunday’s rubber match, which is also the Tigers’ final home game of the regular season. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.
The Tigers were shut out in a 9-0 run-rule loss to the Razorbacks on Friday.
Arkansas (38-15, 14-9 Southeastern Conference) got on the board early after back-to-back solo homers in the second inning by Cylie Halvorson and Kristina Foreman.
Desperate for runs, Missouri (32-23, 6-17) started stringing hits together behind a pair of singles, a fielder’s choice and smart baserunning to eventually tie the game at 2 in the bottom of the fifth.
The game stayed tied until the eighth, when the Razorbacks took the lead on a sacrifice fly.
Freshman Taylor Pannell registered her first win in the circle. She relieved Tigers starter Laurin Krings after Krings went 7⅔ innings.
Missouri will have one more chance to win a conference series Sunday before heading to the SEC Tournament next week in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
“Why not us?” Anderson said. “The game doesn’t care what we did yesterday. The game doesn’t care that we won today. So, tomorrow’s a new slate.”