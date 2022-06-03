JEFFERSON CITY — MU men's golfer Tommy Boone fired off a 4-under 68 to finish first at a local qualifier Friday and punch his ticket to the Missouri Amateur Championship, which will be held at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.
Boone had six birdies en route to his two-stroke victory.
After a precise approach shot on the seventh hole, Boone sunk a 10-foot birdie putt to tie for the lead. He took sole ownership of first place with a lengthy birdie putt on the par-3 eighth, and the lefty earned his third straight birdie on the next hole.
Boone's birdie streak rounded out his dominant 3-under performance on the front nine.
An errant tee shot and botched chip led to a bogey on the 15th hole, but Boone calmly bounced back by placing his approach shot 3 feet from the cup on the par-4 16th.
After signing his scorecard, Boone said he was excited to compete in the Missouri Amateur Championship.
"I feel like I still have some things I want to work on," he said. "Today was a good test to see if I'm headed in the right direction — just gotta get to work and see what I can bring come game time."
A pair of Columbia golfers who competed in the high school state championship will also head to St. Louis. Devin Reichard and Christian Rischer both shot a 76 to make the cut.
Reichard, a Rock Bridge student, was 3-over through four holes. He recovered by going 1-over in the remaining 14 holes.
Rischer, a Missouri State commit, led Tolton to a state championship in May and will return to the amateur championship. This is his fourth straight year qualifying for the event.
Eighteen golfers qualified for the championship which will be June 20-25.
Other qualifying golfers from the area are Tanner Elder of Jefferson City, Noah Anderson of Columbia, Sean Minor of Columbia, Gabe Trowbridge of Jefferson City and Logan Cox of Hallsville.
The Missouri Amateur Championship consists of two rounds of stroke play to narrow down the field to 64 golfers and then a March Madness-style match-play tournament.
In 2019, Boone tied for second in the stroke-play portion before losing in the first round of match play.
"To get a couple of match-play rounds would be great," he said. "If I can put myself in the mix and get to that final day that'd be great."