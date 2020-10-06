The Battle Spartans (12-12) returned to .500 on the season after Tuesday’s road loss to Oak Grove by a score of 3-2.
After conceding two runs in the third inning and another run in the fourth inning, the Spartans pitching was able to shut down Oak Grove for the last two innings.
Meanwhile on offense, the Spartans would finally reach home in the sixth inning when they scored two runs and cut the Oak Grove lead to just one. However, a leadoff single by junior Brooklyn Spillman would be the only thing Battle could manage in the seventh inning, ending the comeback effort.
Junior Brooke Nutter pitched all six innings for Battle, allowing two earned runs on six hits, while tallying three strikeouts.
Battle hopes to avenge the loss and go above .500 against Kirksville at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Battle High School.
Tolton softball game canceled because of COVID-19 concerns
The Trailblazers (17-3) were set to play Linn High School on Tuesday, however because of COVID-19 concerns from Linn, the game was canceled.
Tolton is set to play Linn in the first round of the district tournament next week at South Callaway High School. The Trailblazers hold the No. 1 seed in the Class 2, District 3 division.
Tolton will continue to monitor the situation closely for next week’s tournament.
The Trailblazers’ next game against Hermann on Thursday has been canceled, as well as the tournament at Rolla that was scheduled this weekend, according to the Tolton Catholic athletic calendar.
MU’s struggles continue on Day 2
After both teams ranked last out of 14 teams Monday, Missouri men’s and women’s golf continued to struggle during Round 2 of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The women’s team remained in last place after Tuesday, while the men moved up one spot, finishing 13th overall.
Ross Steelman and Noelle Beijer continue to lead the way for their respective teams. Steelman shot 2-under, moving him into a tie for 20th on the men’s side, while Beijer is the lowest scoring Tiger on the women’s side. After shooting 5-over on Monday, Beijer struggled Tuesday, shooting 10-over and dropping her to a tie for 52nd.
Both teams will tee off Wednesday on the final day of the three-day event.
Rock Bridge soccer loses
against rival Jefferson City
The Bruins lost 2-0 to the Jays for their first Central Missouri Activities Conference loss of the season. Dylan Foote was in goal.
Jefferson City (12-1) is one of Rock Bridge’s main rivals, as the Jays beat the Bruins for the Class 4 District 9 title last year, preventing them from a run at the state title.
The Bruins (5-4) next play at 5 p.m. Friday against Ozark for their first game of the Rock Bridge Invitational.
Rock Bridge volleyball wins big on the road in a five-set thriller
The Bruins travelled to Maryville on Tuesday and got the win to move 13-1-1 on the season. The Bruins will look to continue their success against Hannibal at 7 p.m. Thursday in Columbia.
Hickman volleyball tops Camdenton in four close sets
The Kewpies found success on the road at Camdenton. Match scores were 28-26, 27-25, 23-25 and 26-24. Hickman will return home to face Tolton Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday.
Battle soccer drops fourth straight game
Battle lost 2-1 at Moberly on Tuesday. The Spartans (4-8) have now been outscored 10-4 across four consecutive losses.
Junior Liam Weber was in goal for Battle. Junior Kaden Fugate scored the Spartans’ lone goal in the second half, assisted by sophomore Mung Kim.
Battle next hosts Jefferson City at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.