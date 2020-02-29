The Cougars finished off a dominant series on the road against the Eagles with a 13-1 win. CC outscored Williams Baptist 32-5 in the weekend series.
They trailed 1-0 early but scored 13 unanswered runs behind four RBI from Kenny Piper.
Before next weekend’s home series, the Cougars will take on College of the Ozarks at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Point Lookout.
Columbia College lacrosse upsets No. 2 Indiana Tech
Columbia College outscored Indiana Tech 6-1 in the second quarter and halted the Warriors late fourth-quarter run for a 12-9 upset victory.
Entering Saturday, the Cougars received votes for the Top 10 poll but were on the outside looking in. JT Huez scored four goals and John Thomas netted a hat trick.
They take on Ottawa University (Kan.) at 2 p.m. on Monday at Columbia.
Columbia College basketball splits games with Lyon College
Columbia College men’s basketball needed a win before conference tournament play after dropping its last two. The Cougars got it, knocking off Lyon 67-63 to clinch fifth place in the conference.
CC led by four at halftime and maintained a slim lead throughout the entire second half. Thibault Benabid recorded a double-double and Braden Wendel, Jack Fritsche and Desmond Funches all scored in double figures.
The Cougar men will begin conference tournament play on Wednesday.
The women came into Saturday’s matchup with conference leader Lyon College on a roll, winning their last five. But Lyon overpowered Columbia College 77-60 in the regular-season finale.
The teams split the season series, with each team winning at home. Mai Nienhieser led the Cougars with 19 points on 8 of 13 shooting and Jordan Alford had 10 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out seven assists.
Madison Riley had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in the win. The Scots outscored the Cougars 27-14 in the second quarter and led by 19 at the half.
The Cougars finish the regular season at 24-6 and third in the conference.
Missouri women’s golf sits in eighth out of ten teams at Florida State Matchup
The Missouri women’s golf team shot a score of 632 through 36 holes on Saturday. The Tigers are tied with Memphis and sit three shots back of Kansas State heading into the final round.
Noelle Beijer is tied for eleventh place individually after shooting +8 on the day. She is the highest performer of any Tigers’ player so far.
“It was a tough day for the whole field out there,” Beijer said in a news release. “My main focus of both rounds was staying positive and giving myself lots of birdie and par looks.”
Cherise Otter currently ranks 39th in the field with a score of 160.
Missouri men’s track and field finishes seventh, women 10th in SEC Championships
Missouri men’s track and field finished with 43 points and the women totaled 24.5 after the final day of the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships.
“I just thought it was a really good weekend for the Tigers,” coach Brett Halter said in a news release. “If you were able to watch it online or sit in the stadium, you know the kinds of efforts that the kids put forward this weekend. That’s all we could ever ask.”
The Tigers’ one SEC champion was Martin Prodanov, who ran the men’s mile. He came from behind in the final 200 meters to capture the school’s first title in the event for the men since entering the SEC.
“I knew it was going to be a technical race,” Prodanov said in a news release. “I knew it was going to be slow in the first four or six laps and then go out hard. I expected all of that. I felt comfortable and I was sitting on the back of the group until the last 200 meters and then I made my move. I was just thinking about racing. When I kicked, I had a boost and a feeling with 100 meters to go, that I knew I was going to get them. At some point, I just knew I was going to be first.”
Redshirt junior Jordan McClendon earned third place in the weight throw and sophomore Arianna Fisher broke the school record in the women’s triple jump. She edged out Mirieli Santos with 13.25 meters.
The team will head to the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 13.