Columbia College men’s and women’s basketball both won Saturday afternoon matchups at Lindenwood-Belleville in Belleville, Illinois.
The Cougar men outscored the Lynx by 10 in the first half and held on for a 77-66 victory. Adam Mennemeyer scored 19 points off the bench as Columbia improved to 18-9 (13-6 American Midwest Conference). Lindenwood-Belleville fell to 5-20 (3-14).
On the women’s side, Geena Stephens propelled the Cougars with 16 points on the way to a 60-57 win. Columbia is now 21-5 overall (17-3 in AMC) while the Lynx are 14-10 (11-8).
Both Cougar teams will host St. Louis College of Pharmacy on Thursday in Columbia.
Missouri track & field finishes finishes
split weekend in Arkansas and Iowa
Missouri track & field competed in the second days of the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday.
Arianna Fisher delivered the Tigers’ lone event win of the day when she won the women’s triple jump with a mark of 12.92 meters in Arkansas. Emily Stauffer was second in the women’s shot put in Fayetteville with a 16.06-meter put.
In the track events, Victor Mugeche finished second in the men’s 3,000 meters in Fayetteville with a time of 8:23.80. Missouri’s top performer in Iowa was Martin Prodanov, who came in sixth in the mile run in 4:02.91.
Tolton wrestling sends three to state tournament
Three Tolton boys wrestlers qualified for next week’s state tournament by placing high in the Class 1 District 3 tournament Friday and Saturday in Marceline.
Teague Travis claimed the district title at 145 pounds, defeating Marceline’s Mason Barnett by fall in the final. Brant Whitaker was the district champion at 160 pounds, beating Hallsville’s Lucas Pemberton by major decision.
Connor Fogue, who finished third in the 182-pound division, was Tolton’s third state qualifier. The state championships are set for Thursday through Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Missouri men’s golf tees off in Florida
Missouri men’s golf began its spring season Saturday with the first of two days of competition at the Gators Invitational in Gainesville, Florida.
The Tigers played two rounds Saturday, finishing the day in 12th place out of 15 in the team standings. Rory Frannssen and Ross Steelman were the team’s top individuals, ending the day tied for 16th with a score of 2-over par.
The tournament’s final round is set for Sunday at Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville.
Columbia College lacrosse loses season opener
Columbia College lacrosse fell 8-2 at home to Rockhurst on Saturday, beginning its 2020 season with a loss. The Cougars trailed 4-2 at halftime but were shut out in the third and fourth quarters.
Columbia returns to action in two weeks with a home game against Indiana Tech.
MU tennis, Stephens softball reschedule doubleheaders
Saturday’s Missouri tennis matchups against Southeast Missouri State were rescheduled for Monday due to lingering snow and ice from recent inclement weather in mid-Missouri.
The matches are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Missouri Tennis Complex in Columbia.
Stephens College softball, which had been scheduled to open its season Saturday with a doubleheader at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, announced that the games had been postponed to Sunday due to inclement weather. The Stars’ home doubleheader against the Blue Tigers was moved from Sunday to Monday as a result.
The first games of each doubleheader are set to begin at noon.