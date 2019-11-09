Columbia College escapes in AMC soccer quarterfinal
It wasn’t pretty, but the Columbia College men’s soccer team continued its undefeated season with a 1-0 win against William Woods in the AMC quarterfinals on Saturday at R. Marvin Owens Field. {/span}
{span}Freshman Nathan Durdle put the Cougars on top in the 66th minute on a pass from Leisa Thetsane, and the{/span} CC defense took care of the rest. The Cougars got their 10th shutout in 11 games while keeping William Woods without a shot on target for the whole match.
{span}Next, CC plays in the AMC semifinals against Williams Baptist at 6 p.m. Tuesday at {span}R. Marvin Owens Field. {/span}{/span}
{span}{span}CC Bowling 14th after Day 1 of Leatherneck Classic{/span}{/span}{span}{span}Columbia College bowling got off to a fast start at the Leatherneck Classic in Davenport, Iowa.
The Cougars have a total score of 5,316 and end the day 14th of 36 teams. Rachel Doran leads CC in the individual competition in 44th place. {/span}{/span}
{span}{span}CC Women’s Basketball beats Grand View 68-64{/span}{/span}{span}{span}The Cougars had their second straight nail biter in a 68-64 win over Grand View in the team’s home opener. CC is now 2-0 after a 71-68 win over William Penn on Wednesday. {/span}{/span}
Columbia College had a standout performance from guard Jordan Alford, who had 20 points, five rebounds and three steals. Forward Raegan Wieser had an all-around performance with 12 points, four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals. Mai Nienhueser joined them in double figures with 10 points.
Next, CC plays Missouri Valley College at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Marshall.
Missouri Swimming goes 5-0 in Kentucky Quad Meet
Missouri’s pair of top-10 swim teams had a productive weekend in Lexington at the Kentucky Quad meet, defeating four ranked opponents Thursday and Friday.
The No. 4 men’s team beat No. 3 North Carolina State 252.5-100.5 and No. 17 Kentucky 257-96.
The No. 9 women’s team beat the No. 7 Wolfpack 206.5-146.5 and No. 14 Kentucky 240.5-112.5. The women’s team also beat Arkansas on Friday.
Both teams have won their last four dual meets, with the men’s team at 4-0 and the women right behind them at 4-1.
Missouri goes back to Columbia for its next meet, the{span} Long Course Trials Qualifier at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Mizzou Aquatics Center.
— Missourian Staff