With a score of 299, the Cougars were the lowest-scoring team in day 2 play and rose four spots in the team standings from Monday, finishing fourth out of 11 teams.
Columbia College‘s Cameron VanLeer shot the best individual score of the entire field Tuesday with a two under par 70, which rocketed him 19 spots up the leaderboard, finishing in a tie for fourth place at five over par.
Every Cougars’ golfer finished Tuesday in a higher spot in the individual standings than Monday. Gage Brauns and Noah Wilson finished tied for 14th and tied for 19th, respectively, while Jesper Holke-Farnam finished tied for 32nd. Landon Jackson rounded out the CC scorers by finishing tied for 41st.
MU women’s golf holds lead through day two
In the second day of the Johnie Imes Invitational, the Missouri women’s golf team continued to sit atop of the leaderboard. The Tigers have won five straight titles at their only home meet and they currently command a seven-stroke lead over second place Oral Roberts. With one round to play, Missouri is three over par.
“I like where the team is at going into the final round,” said coach Stephanie Priesmeyer. “I’ve seen a lot of great body language and energy so far, and we just need to keep that momentum going tomorrow – keep focusing on what we need to do and take care of business.”
Leading the team is senior Cherise Otter and junior Noelle Beijer. The pair is tied for first place individually with Sarah Bell of Oral Roberts. The trio sits at four under par, one stroke better than Agueda Cortilla-Mas in fourth place.
Otter is on pace to win her first collegiate individual title. Her three under score of 69 ties her career low.
Beijer finished three under Tuesday after a sound showing in the back nine. The junior stroked an eagle on the tenth hole to pull herself even and a birdie a hole later dropped Beijer below par for the day.
The tournament continues at 8 a.m. Wednesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne.
Stephens soccer loses in final match with Lindenwood-Belleville
Tuesday’s loss to Lindenwood-Belleville will be the last time the teams will play.
Lindenwood-Belleville is shutting its doors after 2020 due to fiscal problems so Stephens’ 3-1 loss will stand as the last meeting between the teams.
Battle softball loses nail-biter to Jefferson City
It was a low-scoring affair for the Spartans on Tuesday against the Jays.
Battle scored first in the opening inning, but Jefferson City’s Avrey Reynolds held the Spartans’ batters scoreless for the remainder of the game.
Battle held its one-run lead for four innings, but Jefferson City tied the game in the fifth and added another run to go ahead 2-1 in the sixth frame.
Battle’s Mya McCubbin pitched all seven innings for the Spartans, giving up only four hits and one earned run. The junior tallied six strikeouts against the Jays, but it wasn’t enough as Jefferson City won 2-1.
The Spartans are back in action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against the state-champion Mexico Bulldogs at Battle.
Battle soccer falls to Marshall
An 88th minute push from the Owls tied the game at 1-1, and the Spartans dropped the game 2-1 on penalty kicks.