The Columbia College softball team won both games of its Thursday doubleheader against San Diego Christian in San Diego.
The Cougars (13-8) won the first game 16-3 before blanking the Hawks in a 17-0 drubbing in Game 2.
In Game 1, San Diego Christian took a 3-0 third-inning lead before Columbia came storming back in the fourth with eight runs. Senior Allyson Metz kickstarted the offensive onslaught with a two-run homer, and Cougars posted another eight runs in the top of the sixth inning.
The offensive groove carried over into Game 2, as Columbia College scored scored four runs in the first, third and fifth innings en route to the 17-0 run-rule win. Junior Molly Carter led the way offensively with two homers and eight RBI.
The Cougars return to Columbia for an April 3 doubleheader (2 p.m. and 4 p.m.) against William Woods University.
Columbia College lacrosse stung in Savannah
The Columbia College lacrosse team lost a tight 11-9 game to Savannah College of Art and Design on Thursday in Savannah, Georgia.
The Cougars (2-5) fell behind quickly, with Bees forward Brendan Buckley scoring a hat trick within the game's first six minutes to give SCAD an early lead.
Columbia College continued to fight throughout the game but never took the lead. Freshman Cooper Heck led the way for Columbia with a hat trick of his own.
The Cougars next play Missouri Valley College at 7 p.m. April 4 in Columbia.
Tigers tennis swept aside by South Carolina
The Missouri tennis team couldn't register a match win in its 4-0 loss to No. 6 South Carolina on Thursday in Columbia, South Carolina.
In doubles, Marta Oliveira and Clare Raley were upended 6-3, while Amina Ismail and Serena Nash had an even worse day, losing 6-1. The underclassman pair of Ellie Wright and Mackenzy Middlebrooks had their match left unfinished, as South Carolina had wrapped up the doubles points.
The Tigers had just as bad of luck in singles play. No Missouri player won more than three games in any set, and three matches were unfinished.
Missouri is back on the court against No. 12 Florida at 10 a.m. Saturday in Gainesville, Florida.
Hickman, Rock Bridge baseball post mixed results on road trips
The Hickman baseball team (7-2) trounced Piedmont (Alabama) 15-5 on Thursday in Oxford, Alabama. The Kewpies next play against Battle at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Battle.
In Sanford, Florida, the Rock Bridge baseball team (3-5) fell 3-2 to Somerset (Florida). The Bruins take to the diamond again at 3 p.m. Friday against Denmark (Wisconsin) in Sanford.