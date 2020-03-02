Missouri sophomore Jack Dahlgren swam a time of 1 minute, 39.93 seconds in a time trial of the 200-yard backstroke over the weekend at the Mizzou NCAA Qualifier.
The time earns him a spot in the upcoming NCAA Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana. It also moves him to second place all-time for the Tigers in the event.
Freshman Kevin Hammer swam a personal best time of 19.68 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, moving up to seventh place all-time for the Tigers.
Senior Nick Alexander and freshman Ben Patton earned best times in the 100-yard butterfly. Alexander went 46.35 seconds, while Patton went a 46.85. Both move into the top 10 all-time in the event with Alexander placing fifth, and Patton placing eighth.
Other Tigers that recorded personal bests are: Katrina Brathwaite in the 100 breastroke (1:00.20), Alex Moderski in the 100 freestyle (49.29), Lili Horvth in both the 200 butterfly (2:00.43) and 400 individual medley (4:16.85) and Jack Dubois in the 400 IM (3:45.54).
Swimming invitationals to the NCAA Championships will be announced on Wednesday for women and March 11 for men. Divers will compete at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships in Dallas, Texas, from March 9-11 for berths in the NCAA Championships.
The NCAA Championships for women are March 18-21 in Athens, Georgia,while the men’s championships are March 25-28 in Indianapolis.
Stephens College splits doubleheader
After having its home opener postponed on Sunday, Stephens College softball split a doubleheader with Ecclesia on Monday.
A three-run first inning propelled the Stars to a 10-2 win in Game 1. Mariah Montoya went 2-for-2 with three RBI and Kimberlee Kunschick went 2-for-3 with two RBI of her own. Emma Kelly picked up the win in the circle, pitching all five innings and giving up six hits and striking out five.
Game 2 was a different story, as Stephens was only able to muster one run in a 9-1 loss. Maci Marshall went 2-for-3 and batted in the lone run. Cassidy Filipiak pitched four innings, giving up nine runs on nine hits in the loss.
The Stars are back on the diamond at 2 p.m. Thursday in Columbia.