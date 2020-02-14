The Missouri track & field team split up to two different locations, but the results were the same as several team members set personal bests and broke school records.
Redshirt senior Thomas George set his second school record in two weeks as he took fifth in the 5,000-meter with a time of 13 minutes, 51 seconds and 32 milliseconds at the Iowa State Classics in Ames, Iowa.
Other Tigers who climbed up the Missouri record books were redshirt sophomore Sydney Oberdiek, who moved up to eighth all-time in the weight throw while at the Tyson Invitational in Fayateville, Arkansas, and junior Sarah Chapman, who placed sixth all-time in the 3,000-meter at the the Iowa State Classic. Oberdiek finished fifth in her event behind teammate Jordan McClendon, who took fourth. Chapman also finished fourth in her race.
Redshirt freshman Marquette Wilhite and Dylan Quisenberry took first and second in the 1,600-meter run at the Tyson Invitational.
In the field events, Ja'Mari Ward took second in the men's long jump, and Patrick Kunza took sixth in the weight throw at Fayattevile.
The Tigers move on to Day 2 of their respective competitions on Saturday. Both teams start at 1 p.m. in Fayetteville, Arkansas and Ames, Iowa.
Rock Bridge boys basketball extends winning streak
Rock Bridge boys basketball defeated East Kansas City 71-46 on Friday to extend its winning streak to 15 games. The Bruins are now 18-3 on the season.
Despite the 25-point victory, the Bruins were in a close battle with the Bears in the first half. Rock Bridge led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter before building a 30-22 lead by halftime.
However, the second half was dominated by the Bruins. Rock Bridge opened up the third quarter on an 8-0 run that gave the Bruins a 38-22 lead that would prove to be too much for East Kansas City.
Rock Bridge ended the game outscoring the Bears 31-16 in the second half. The Bruins improved to 11-0 all-time against East Kansas City.
The Bruins will play next at 7:30 Tuesday against Hickman at Rock Bridge. The Kewpies are just 3-13 on the season.
Battle basketball uses big second half to fuel 25-point victory
Battle boys basketball won its sixth game in its last seven tries with an 89-64 victory over Roosevelt on Friday. The win improved the Spartans to 14-6 on the season.
Battle led by just seven, 39-32, at halftime before pulling away from the Roughriders in the second half.
The Spartans scored 50 points in the second half while holding Roosevelt to just 32 to earn the victory. Battle's 89 points are its second most this season.
Cachao Gianquinto and Zh'Vaughn Ward led the Spartans in scoring with 17 points each. Tristan Meny added 12 and Isaiah Johnson tallied 11 points. Battle finished the game with five players in double digits as Maricus Grant recorded 10 points.
The Spartans will play next at 7 p.m. Monday against Missouri Military Academy at Battle. The Colonels are 11-8 on the season.