Helias Catholic football overcame a tough challenge from West Plains in the Class 4 quarterfinals, beating the Zizzers 36-30 to advance to its first state semifinal since 2014.
The Crusaders (12-0) rushed out to a 17-0 lead to start the game and never looked back. West Plains (10-2) did make the game interesting late, getting all the way to the Helias' 1-yard line while down eight points with 1:08 left, but a Zizzers fumble at the goal line got the ball back in Crusader hands. A subsequent Helias safety gave West Plains the ball back, but the Crusaders didn't lose their lead from there.
The win marks the most victories in a single season for Helias since the 2013 season, when the Crusaders finished 12-3 and finished second in Class 4.
Helias plays Smithville (10-2) for a trip to the Class 4 state championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Smithville.
Missouri swim and dive competes in second day of Mizzou Invite
The Missouri men's and women's swimming and diving teams continued competition in the second day of the three-day Mizzou Invite at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.
The men's team currently leads a three-team field of Kentucky and BYU with 866 points, compared to 722 and 99 points, respectively. The women's team sits third of four teams with 541 points, behind leaders Kentucky (844 points) and second-placed Arkansas (597) while ahead of BYU (55).
Two swimmers on the men's side, juniors Danny Kovac and Jack Dubois, won events for the second day in a row. Kovac won the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 45.07 seconds — just two-tenths off of the Missouri school record — while Dubois won the 400-meter intermediate with a time of 3:46.96.
Sophomore Katrina Brathwaite also won an event for the second consecutive day on the women's side, winning the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 59.51.
The Mizzou Invite concludes with prelims beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Swimming and diving finals, which begin at 6 p.m., will be broadcast on SEC Network+.