Hickman defeats Glendale to finish third in Sedalia Tournament
Senior Maci Kuchta scored 14 points to lead Hickman girls basketball team to a 47-35 win over Glendale on Saturday.
The win gave the Kewpies a third-place finish in the Smith-Cotton McDonald’s Girls Classic tournament in Sedalia.
Fellow senior Kailey Johnson followed up with 13 points of her own.
The Kewpies return to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Rock Bridge at Rock Bridge High School.
Rock Bridge comes up short in championship game against Liberty
In a matchup of the top two seeds, Rock Bridge fell just short in the championship game of the Truman Tournament, falling 43-34 to the Liberty Blue Jays.
In a tightly contested first half, the Bruins trailed only 15-10 at halftime. They got as close as 29-27 after three quarters, but the Blue Jays used a 16-7 run to pull away in the fourth quarter and clinch the victory.
The Bruins return home at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday for their matchup with the Kewpies.
Bell Jr. leads Cougars to rout of Hannibal-LaGrange
Columbia College men’s basketball won 85-43 over Hannibal-LaGrange behind Casius Bell Jr.’s 25 points and five rebounds. The Cougars led by 30 points at halftime and had 50 bench points on the day.
They are back in action at 7:30 Thursday at William Woods.
Columbia College women dominate the Trojans
The Columbia College women defeated Hannibal-LaGrange 101-44. Raegan Wieser had 18 points and seven rebounds as the Cougars pushed their win streak to seven games.
CC outscored the Trojans 48-6 in the paint.
Seniors Raegan Wieser, Jordan Alford, Mai Nienhueser and Grey Hayes joined the 100-win club with the victory.
Missouri tennis opens spring season with doubleheader sweep
Missouri tennis got off on the right in its spring season opener against Western Illinois on Saturday. The Tigers swept the Leathernecks 4-0, 4-0 in the two matches on the day.
Seniors Serena Nash and Gabrielle Goldin started the day with a doubles win, quickly setting the tone for Missouri. Sophomore Vivien Abraham swept the Leathernecks’ Lucky Kancherla 6-0, 6-0 in the third singles position in the first match. The second match was a continuation of Missouri’s overpowering performance, as both doubles teams picked up wins and Abraham, Golden and Elys Ventura were perfect in singles play.
Missouri is back in action with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Friday against Missouri State, followed by a 5 p.m. matchup with Saint Louis University. Both games will be played at the Mizzou Tennis Complex.
Missouri Track and Field paced by distance runners
Missouri Track and Field picked up eight first-place wins at the Texas Aggie Invitational on Saturday in College Station, Texas. Wins in the mile and 3,000-meter races drove the performance for the Tigers.
Redshirt senior Thomas George set a personal record in the mile on his way to a first-place finish, while redshirt junior Melissa Menghini earned the win in the women’s 3,000-meter race. On the men’s side of the 3,000-meter, Missouri swept the top three spots, with Martin Prodanov coming in first while Marquette Wilhite and Victor Mugeche finished second and third, respectively.
Redshirt junior Ja’Mari Ward set an invitational record in the high jump with a jump of 7.92 meters.
The team travels south for its next meet, the Razorback Invitational, on Friday and Saturday in Fayetteville.
Turnovers plague Stephens College in loss
Stephens College dropped another American Midwest Conference game in a 67-57 loss to Williams Baptist on Saturday.
Freshman Maddison Schaefer scored 16 points, 10 of which came in the final 10 minutes, but the performance wasn’t enough to make up for 35 turnovers the Stars coughed up. The nine points put up by Stephens’ Makenzie Jemes brings her to within 23 points of the 1,000-point club. She would be just the fourth Stars player to reach that mark in program history.
Jemes also ranks in the top five in program history of five other categories, including rebounds and assists.
Stephens (5-14, 1-13 AMC) hits the road for a matchup against Cottey College at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Nevada, Missouri.