The Missouri swim team earned a Southeastern Conference championship on Day 3 of competition.
Sophomore Danny Kovac beat Auburn’s Santiago Grassi by three one-hundredths of a second to take first in the men’s 100-yard butterfly. Kovac finished in 45 seconds and 29 milliseconds compared to Grassi’s 45.32.
Senior Dan Hein took seventh in the event with a 45.86. Micah Slaton took second in the B final in 46.25 seconds to finish 10th overall.
Junior Carter Grimes took second in the B final of the men’s 400-yard individual medley with a 3:45.25 for a 10th overall finish. Jack Dubois won the C final of the event with a time of 3:45.79.
Giovanny Lima and Jack Dahlgren finished second and third in the B final of the men’s 200-yard freestyle, respectively.
On the women’s side, Jennifer King finished fourth in the B final of the women’s 400 IM to earn a 14th place finish. Amanda Smith won the C final.
After the third day, the men’s team sits in the seventh place with 415 points, while the women are placed ninth with 237 points.
The action continues Friday with the 200-yard butterfly, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke and men’s platform diving.